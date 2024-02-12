Dayananda KA, the district collector for Karnataka's Bengaluru City, has placed a three-day temporary ban on the sale of alcohol, beginning on Valentine's Day, i.e. on February 14. The ruling has to do with the Bengaluru Teachers Constituency By-election for the Karnataka Legislative Council in 2024. A ban on alcohol has been imposed by the government from February 14 to February 17, 2024, in an effort to guarantee a fair voting process and preserve calm in Bengaluru during the teachers' by-election. This action is in line with Bengaluru's Model Code of Conduct, which is in place for the election and will remain so until February 23. Teachers will cast ballots to choose a new representative from among the seven assembly constituencies in Bangalore city district: Yelahanka, Batarayanpur, Yeshavantpur, Dasarahalli, Mahadevpur, Bangalore South, and Anekal. Dry Day in Goa on Valentine's Day, February 14, on Account of Voting For Assembly Elections 2022 in State! Netizens Take to Twitter to Express Shock and Surprise.

Dry Day on Valentine's Day 2024 in Bengaluru

All freestanding restaurants in Bengaluru with bar licenses will have to close for 4 days, 14,15,16,20 Feb owing to a by election for one seat! The mind boggles at the loss of revenue, possible wage loss, etc.! Why can’t they just be asked to close their bars? Fail to understand… — kripal amanna (@kripalamanna) February 12, 2024

