In a significant crackdown on malpractices, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has disaffiliated 20 schools for various infractions, including the presentation of dummy students, ineligible candidates and inadequate record-keeping. According to Secretary Himanshu Gupta, the CBSE's rigorous investigation led to the downgrading of affiliation for three additional schools due to violations of norms. CBSE Board Exams 2024: Board Issues Circular Ahead of Class 10, Class 12 Examination, Advises Students To Reach Centre by 10 AM.

CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools

CBSE disaffiliates 20 schools after finding that these schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintaining records properly: Himanshu Gupta, Secretary pic.twitter.com/HacgkTAJV4 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Three Schools Downgraded

CBSE downgrades affiliation of three schools in crackdown on malpractices, violation of norms: Secretary Himanshu Gupta — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024

