In a daring heist, two individuals masquerading as delivery personnel from the popular service Dunzo infiltrated a residence in the affluent neighbourhood of Koregaon Park, Pune, and made off with a trove of valuable brass artefacts. The brazen theft, which took place at approximately 8:20 pm at the Oxford Hallmark Society, was caught on CCTV. The police are investigating the incident, and a search is underway to apprehend the culprits. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Shop in Market Yard Area Near Gate Number 10, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Dunzo Delivery Boys Robbery Video

Further details of the incident are awaited. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)