Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 9, extended birthday greetings to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and called him "the dynamic and industrious Chief Minister" of the state. PM Modi also praised Eknath Shinde for his grassroots level connect and his hardworking nature. "Birthday wishes to the dynamic and industrious Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He has made a mark for his grassroots level connect and hardworking nature. He is working to take the state to new heights. Praying for his long and healthy life", PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. PM Narendra Modi Announces Bharat Ratna for Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, Hails His Dedication for Farmers.

