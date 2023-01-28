An earthquake of a richter scale 3.3 was felt today, Saturday, January 28 in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. According to reports, the tremors were felt in Jalgaon's Bhusawal and Savda areas at around 10.35 am. Twitter user Abhijeet Mene took to social media to share the news. In his post, advocate Abhijeet Mene said, "Approximately at 10.35am Bhusawal Shook, We Experienced Earthquake Of Low Magnitude At Bhusawal Taluka Bhusawal District Jalgaon Maharashtra." The news was also confirmed by Jalgaon Collectorate, who in a tweet said that the quake took place 278 km from Nashik Observatory. Amarinder Singh To Be New Maharashtra Governor? Amid Speculations About Bhagat Singh Koshyari's Resignation, Reports Say Former Punjab CM May Replace Him.

We Experienced Earthquake Of Low Magnitude

Tremors Felt at Bhusawal, Savada Area in Jalgaon District

#Earthquake report Date- 27/01/2023 Time- 10:35 (IST) Distance : 278 Km from Nashik Observatory Mg- 3.3 Felt at Bhusawal, Savada Area, Dist Jalgaon#जळगाव जिल्ह्यात भूकंपाचे सौम्य धक्के जाणवले असून जीवित वा आर्थिक हानी झालेली नसल्याची प्राथमिक माहिती आहे. @MahaDGIPR — Collectorate Jalgaon/जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालय जळगाव (@JalgaonDM) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)