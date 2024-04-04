A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Chamba town in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening. Strong tremors were felt across the town and in Manali, around 100 km from Chamba. No major damage has been reported so far. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake hit Chamba at 9:34 p.m., at a depth of 10 km. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Crack Appears in Wall, Building Column Seen Shaking After Earthquake Tremors Felt in Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani and Latur (See Pic and Video).

Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh

