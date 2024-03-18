In a significant move ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, sources reveal that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners. This directive comes alongside the removal of home secretaries in six states, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, issued earlier today, March 18, by the ECI. Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Orders Removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, Home Secretary in Six States Ahead of General Elections, Say Sources.

EC Issues Directive for Removal of BMC Commissioners

EC orders removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, say sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2024

