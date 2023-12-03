As the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) wins the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 and is leading in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, December 3. Addressing the workers and the supporters, PM Modi said, “In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar.” PM Narendra Modi Arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi as Party Wins Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, Leads in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Watch Video),

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Workers at BJP Headquarters

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "..In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar..." pic.twitter.com/T5fQSEFPH3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

