On Monday, February 26, the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure over complaints from MBBS interns regarding inadequate stipend payments by medical colleges. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prasanna B Varale heard a series of writ petitions filed by medical students, with Justice Dhulia particularly vocal about the issue. He criticised medical colleges for charging exorbitant fees, some as high as one crore rupees, yet failing to fulfil their obligation of paying stipends to interns. Justice Dhulia emphasised, "Either you pay them, or you don't have the internship," highlighting the gravity of the situation. Supreme Court Has Approved Logo for Teachers to Use on Their Vehicles? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media.

SC Displeased with Medical Colleges Over Stipend Issue

Medical Colleges Charge Rs 1 Crore But Won't Pay Stipend To MBBS Interns? Either Pay Them Or Don't Have Internship: Supreme Court | @khannagyanvi https://t.co/AvsmwVZH9n — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)