In the latest development in the electoral bonds case, the State Bank of India (SBI) sent electoral bonds data to the election commission after the Supreme Court refused to extend the deadline. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is also likely to upload all the data on its website by March 15 for the public. As per Bar and Bench, the Election Commission will also make the electoral bonds filings public, which till now was only submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed covers. Supreme Court Rejects SBI Plea for Extension of Deadline for Furnishing Electoral Bonds Details, Orders Disclosure by March 12.

ECI to Upload Data on its Website

