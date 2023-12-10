A forest ranger was trampled to death by a wild tusker at Narla range in Kalahandi district on Sunday. The deceased ranger has been identified as Prashant Pal. He was attached to the Narla Range in the Kalahandi North Division. As per the reports, a herd of elephants had wandered into the farms near Jampadar village. Pal and his team went to the spot to chase the elephants away from the people. As they were pushing the elephants back to the forest, one of them charged at Pal and crushed him. He was taken to Bhawanipatna Hospital in a serious condition, but he did not survive. Elephant Attack in Odisha: Wild Elephant Trample Two Farmers to Death in Khordha District.

Forest Ranger Trampled to Death by Elephant

Deeply shocked at the martyrdom of Prashant Ku. Palo, Range Officer, Narla Range, Kalahandi North Division in the line of duty. Trampled by an elephant while trying to ward off the herd from village. Rest in peace 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LhVTxvSjRU — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 10, 2023

