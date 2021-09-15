Every year India celebrates Engineer’s Day on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the engineering pionr of India Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

M Modi called engineers hardworking and thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. In his tweet, he also remembered Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

PM Modi's Tweet:

Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)