According to reports, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has fixed an 8.25 per cent interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY2023-24. Earlier, for its roughly five crore subscribers, EPFO cut the interest rate on EPF for 2021–2022 in March 2022 from 8.5% in 2020–2021 to an almost four-decade low of 8.1 per cent. This was the lowest since the EPF interest rate was 8% in 1977–1978. PF Withdrawal: Know Step-by-Step Guide To Withdraw EPFO Money Using Umang App.

EPFO Fixes 8.25% Interest Rate on Employees’ Provident Fund

EPFO fixes 8.25 pc interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2024

