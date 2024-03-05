Former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia, Ambrish Der, and other senior leaders of the state who resigned from Congress yesterday, joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of State BJP chief CR Paatil in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Modhwadia announced his departure from the party on Monday, giving a variety of reasons for his resignation, including the party's position on the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Arjun Modhwadia Quits Congress: Porbandar MLA Resigns Saying Declining Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Invitation Hurt Sentiments of People, Likely To Join BJP (Watch Video).

Ex-Gujarat Congress Chief Arjun Modhwadia, Ambrish Der and Others Join BJP

#WATCH | Gandhinagar | Senior leaders from Gujarat Arjun Modhwadia, Ambrish Der, and others - who resigned from the Congress yesterday - join BJP in the presence of State BJP chief CR Paatil. pic.twitter.com/ioOe5K2cnD — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

