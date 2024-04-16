The Delhi High Court recently said that a false case of an alleged child abuser suffers a blot to social stigma, which is more painful than the rigours of trial and imprisonment. While acquitting a man in a POCSO FIR, the court observed that there were "serious flaws and gaps" in the prosecution case. "A child abuser in the eventuality of false implication even continues to suffer a blot of social stigma which is much more painful than the rigours of a trial and imprisonment," Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said. The high court further states that although a wrongful acquittal shakes the confidence of people, a wrongful conviction is far worse. HC on Suicide: Mere Mention of Individual's Name in Suicide Note Can't Be Sole Basis of Trial for Abetment of Suicide, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Child Abuse

