A fake ‘Poll of Polls’ by NDTV for Telangana Elections 2023 has been going viral on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), with various Congress leaders also sharing the false data via social media handles. The poll predicted massive win for Congress, showing poor performance by alternate parties including the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). However, after widespread circulation, the news organisation issued a clarification via its official X handle saying, “NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news.” Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Fake News About Polling Booths Gheraoed by Naxals Goes Viral After Encounter in Narayanpur, Voting Underway.

Fake NDTV Poll of Polls for Telangana Elections 2023 Goes Viral, News Channel Issues Clarification

#FakeNewsAlert | NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news. For fastest and most accurate election results, do log on to https://t.co/Fbzw6n9j4d on Sunday pic.twitter.com/7ehK3ysdeQ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 28, 2023

Many Congress Members and Supporters Shared Fake NDTV Poll of Polls

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)