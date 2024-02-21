Renowned jurist and Senior Advocate, Fali S Nariman, passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95. A distinguished alumnus of the Government Law College in Mumbai, Nariman initiated his legal practice at the Bombay High Court. His career took a significant turn when he moved to Delhi upon his appointment as the Additional Solicitor General by the Indira Gandhi government. However, following the imposition of a national emergency by Gandhi, Nariman chose to resign from his post and continued his journey in law through private practice. Judges' Appointment: You Are Bound To Follow Supreme Court Collegium Decision, Retired Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman Tells Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Fali Nariman Dies

