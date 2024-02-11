In a tragic road accident on Sunday, February 11, a speeding dumper collided with an auto in Faridabad’s Soldier Colony, severely injuring five passengers and killing one. The injured individuals were immediately rushed to BK Civil Hospital for treatment. Among them, three critically injured passengers were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further medical attention. The local authorities are investigating the accident. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Two Persons Dead, 15 Injured After Lorry Collides With Bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore (Watch Video).

Faridabad Road Accident

VIDEO | "There were six people, one of them was brought deceased, while the other five sustained severe injuries. Among them, there were two girls and three boys. Due to their critical condition, we referred two people to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi," says Dr Hitesh Narwal on… pic.twitter.com/RxtE9eToxv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2024

