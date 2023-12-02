A horrific road accident took place in Punjab today, December 2, after a vehicle hit a tree and the other car overturned off the road in Faridkot. As per news agency ANI, five people died in the road accident which took place on the Bathinda Faridkot Road near the Wada Bhaika village. Harjeet Singh, SSP of Faridkot, said, "The Police are investigating. There is a possibility of an accident due to high speed." Punjab Road Accident: Man Riding on Wrong Side of Empty Flyover Gets Crushed Under Speeding Bus in Patiala (Watch Video).

Road Accident in Faridkot

Faridkot, Punjab: Five people died in an accident at Bathinda Faridkot Road near the village Wada Bhaika after a vehicle hit a tree and the other vehicle overturned off the road. The Police are investigating. There is a possibility of an accident due to high speed: SSP Faridkot… pic.twitter.com/3JBtNqGQsB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

