Farmers Block Road in Haryana Videos
#WATCH | Haryana: Farmers block a road in Kurukshetra as they gather here to hold Mahapanchyat over their demand for Minimum Support Price. pic.twitter.com/W6LyWhG1bq
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023
#WATCH | Haryana: Farmers attempt to block road in Kurukshetra as they gather here to hold Mahapanchyat over their demand for Minimum Support Price for sunflower seed. pic.twitter.com/7FxWW50GBG
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023
#WATCH | We are not blocking the highway. It is not right, highways should not be blocked: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Haryana's Kurukshetra pic.twitter.com/6XjMLzeRBu
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023
