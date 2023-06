Farmers attempt to block road in Kurukshetra as they gather here to hold Mahapanchyat over their demand for Minimum Support Price for sunflower seed. "We are not blocking the highway. It is not right, highways should not be blocked", farmer

leader Rakesh Tikait told ANI, while several videos of crop producers blocking the roads ahead of the gathering surfaced online. PM Narendra Modi Must Make MSP a Statuary Right of Farmers, Says Harsimrat Kaur Badal.