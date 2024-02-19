Amidst ongoing protests at the Shambhu border on Monday, February 19, farmer leaders have rejected the government's proposal regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP). Asserting their stance farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said "After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal...This is not in the favour of farmers. We reject it." Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Government Rejects Centre’s Proposal To Convert Bawana Stadium Into Jail Amid ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, Says ‘Demands of Annadatas Are Genuine’.

Farmer Leaders Reject Government's MSP Proposal

#WATCH | Shambhu Border | Farmer leaders reject the Government's proposal over MSP. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "...After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal...This is not on the… pic.twitter.com/W7FV6kIkIQ — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

