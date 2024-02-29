In a significant development regarding the ongoing farmers' protest, DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma has revealed that efforts are underway to cancel the passports and visas of individuals allegedly involved in violence. The Haryana Police, utilising CCTV and drone cameras, have identified individuals coming from Punjab to Haryana in the name of the farmers' protest. DSP Sharma stated that their photos, names, and addresses would be provided to the passport office and embassies with requests for cancellation. Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest: Haryana Government Suspends Mobile Internet Services in Ambala From February 28 to February 29.

Passport, Visa Cancellation for Farmers Linked to Violence

#WATCH | Haryana: On efforts to cancel passports and Visas of the alleged farmers involved in violence, DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma says, "We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV… pic.twitter.com/AotrtQDle2 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

