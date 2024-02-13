At the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border, protesting farmers made a bold statement on Tuesday, February 13, during their "Delhi Chalo" march by vandalising safety barricades and throwing them down from a flyover. In response, police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the crowd. The confrontation escalated as farmers forcibly removed cement barricades in an attempt to cross the border. Despite the clashes, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher emphasised that the protest, involving around 10,000 individuals, remained peaceful while also alleging the use of tear gas against them through drones. The determination of the farmers to press for their demands was evident, with the protest showing no signs of relenting until the government addressed their grievances. Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas Drones at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border To Disperse Crowd (Watch Video).

Barricades Tossed Aside

#WATCH | Protesting farmers throw police barricade down from the flyover at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border as they march towards Delhi to press for their demands. pic.twitter.com/oI0ouWwlCj — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

#WATCH | Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher says "...Around 10,000 people are here at the Shambhu border. The farmers are maintaining a peaceful situation here and tear gas is being used against us through drones. (Protest) will… pic.twitter.com/cMMR9tWEsr — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Farmers Remove Barricades

#WATCH | Protesting farmers forcibly remove the cement barricade as they try to cross over the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/yR5rxQDrJW — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Farmers Vandalise Safety Barricades

#WATCH | Protesting farmers vandalise flyover safety barriers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/vPJZrFE0T0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Police Use Water Cannons

#WATCH | Police use water cannons to disperse the protesting farmers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/TbdXCytCMX — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)