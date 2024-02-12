Heavy security deployment has been observed at the Delhi-Haryana border in Jharoda as farmers prepare for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest. In anticipation of the march scheduled for February 13, Section 144 has been imposed across the entire national capital. DCP Ankit Singh has stated that the arrival of people in groups is prohibited, and strict measures are in place to prevent the entry of tractors, trollies, or any weapons. Delhi Police force and CAPF personnel have been deployed, with arrangements in place to seal the border completely. These security measures will remain in effect as long as Section 144 is enforced. Haryana: Section 144 Imposed in Panchkula Ahead of Farmers’ Protest.

Section 144 Imposed Across Delhi

#WATCH | Heavy security deployment at Delhi-Haryana border Jharoda, ahead of the farmers' call of 'Delhi Chalo' protest; Section 144 imposed in the entire Delhi pic.twitter.com/0raelGk3EY — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

#WATCH | DCP Ankit Singh says, " Arrival of people in groups prohibited, can't bring tractor, trolly or any kind of lathi or weapon...Delhi Police force and CAPF deployed...we have made all the necessary arrangements to completely seal this border. This border can't be… https://t.co/fPJnRAHIu2 pic.twitter.com/7earrRSlSC — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

