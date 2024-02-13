According to government sources, 50 per cent less Diesel and 20 per cent less Gas were able to be dispatched to Punjab due to the farmer protests. On Tuesday afternoon, February 13, hundreds of protesting farmers joined a "Delhi Chalo" march that caused complete havoc at the Punjab-Haryana border. The demonstrators burst through concrete barricades with their tractors and handguns while security forces fired tear gas canisters and directed water cannons. Throughout the border, the police have erected barriers, iron nails, concrete slabs, barbed wire, police, and paramilitary men. Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest: Choas at Shambhu Border, Farmers Break Barricades, Several Detained by Haryana Police (Watch Video).

Due to the ongoing farmer protests, fifty per cent less Diesel and twenty per cent less Gas were able to be dispatched to Punjab: Government sources#FarmersProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/gUgRJcbaIp — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

