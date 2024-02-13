Farmers commenced their ‘Chalo Delhi’ march from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday, February 13. This move by the farmers comes after their meeting with Union Ministers remained inconclusive. Their counterparts from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is anticipated to join the march as well, adding to the collective momentum of the movement. In the view of the farmers' protest, massive security measures have been put in place along the borders of the national capital to ensure law and order. Section 144 has been imposed across Delhi which restricts entry of tractors. Video shared by ANI, showed farmers from Punjab marching towards Delhi. While, visuals from several border points revealed the deployment of barricades and barbed wire, impeding road access.

'Delhi Chalo' March Commences From Punjab:

#WATCH | Farmers begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/WE7mXiPu9J — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Security Beefed Up at Shahdara Border in Delhi:

VIDEO | Police put up barricades at Shahdara border in Delhi in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.#FarmerProtest (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/3xrmUw38ST — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

