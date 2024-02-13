The Delhi government on Tuesday, February 13 rejected the Central government's proposal to convert Bawana Stadium into jail in the view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march today. Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot defended the farmers and said that their demands are genuine and it is the Constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. Calling the farmers as "annadatas", Gehlot urged the Centre to invite the them to the table to find a solution. "Farmers of the Country are our "annadata" and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Central Government", the AAP minister further added. ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest: Supreme Court Bar Association Urges CJI DY Chandrachud To Initiate Suo Motu Action Against Erring Farmers.

Delhi Government Rejects Centre’s Proposal To Convert Bawana Stadium Into Jail:

Delhi Government rejects the central government's proposal to convert Bawana Stadium into a jail in view of the farmers' march to Delhi today. On the Centre's proposal, Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot says "The demands of the farmers are genuine. It is the… pic.twitter.com/dxjvYTrKbq — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

