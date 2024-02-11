In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' call by Punjab farmers on February 13, the Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for commuters. The traffic police has imposed diversions at Singhu border from February 12 to February 13 for all type of vehicles. The police also said that it was necessary to issue a precautionary order at Tikri border under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code 1973 to safeguard lives and property in the area. For complete details on restrictions and diversions, check the traffic police advisory below. Farmers' Protest: Punjab-Haryana Borders Sealed Ahead of February 13 Protest by Farmers (Watch Videos).

Delhi Traffic Update

Delhi Traffic Police issues a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest at various borders of Delhi from 13 February 2024. pic.twitter.com/VCIlmZYcFR — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

