In a tragic turn of events amid the ongoing Farmers’ Protest, a farmer named Gyan Singh lost his life at the Shambhu border in Ambala. The farmer, who was participating in the protest, suffered a heart attack and passed away during treatment at a nearby hospital. Gyan Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, had joined the protest at the Shambhu border in Ambala. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining of severe chest pain on Thursday evening. His mortal remains will be brought to the Shambhu border today, where the farmers will pay their respects. Farmers Delhi Chalo March: Farmer To Stay Put at Punjab-Haryana Borders Over Various Demands As Deadlock Persists Despite Talks With Union Ministers.

Farmer Dies in Ambala

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)