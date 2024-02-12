In anticipation of the protest march organised by farmer unions on February 13, Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory for commuters traveling between Chandigarh and Delhi. Two alternative routes have been recommended for travelers: the first route passes through Panchkula, Barwala, Saha, Barara, Babain, Ladwa, Pipli, and Kurukshetra, while the second route goes via Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunanagar, Ladwa, Indri, and Karnal. These routes are suggested for both journeys from Chandigarh to Delhi and vice versa. Farmers Delhi Chalo March: Security Beefed Up on Borders by Gurugram Police Amid Farmers’ Protest.

Haryana Police Issues Travel Advisory

#LatestTravelAdvisory Chd to Delhi 1. Chandigarh to Delhi via Panchkula- Barwala- Saha- Barara- Babain- Ladwa- Pipli- Kurukshetra 2. Chandigarh to Delhi via Panchkula- Barwala- Yamunanagar- Ladwa- Indri- Karnal The same routes can be used for travelling from Delhi to Chd. — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) February 12, 2024

