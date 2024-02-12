A meeting between Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, and several farmer leaders is currently underway in Chandigarh, Punjab. The meeting has been held ahead of the Dilli Chalo farmer protest on Tuesday, February 13. Amid the crucial meeting, farmer leader Ranjeet Singh Raju said, “Meeting is underway, can't give any statement till the meeting concludes. No agreements made so far.” Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Union Ministers To Meet With Farmer Leaders in Chandigarh, Tractor-Trolleys Start From Punjab To Join March.

Ranjeet Singh Raju on Crucial Meeting With Central Ministers

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On the meeting between Central Ministers and farmer leaders, Ranjeet Singh Raju, a farmer leader says, " Meeting is underway, can't give any statement till the meeting concludes. No agreements made so far..." pic.twitter.com/g6jR15WA56 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

