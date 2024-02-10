In response to the ongoing farmers’ protest, mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and all dongle services, excluding voice calls, have been suspended in several districts of Haryana. The affected districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. The suspension order will be in effect from 6 am on February 11th to 11:59 pm on February 13th. The move is seen as a measure to maintain law and order during the protestors march to Delhi. Farmers Protest: Traffic Snarls at Delhi-Noida Border as Hundreds of Farmers March Towards Parliament (Watch Videos).

Farmers’ Protest

Farmers' protest | Mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana State suspended. The order will be in… pic.twitter.com/HiDAvqXnBP — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

