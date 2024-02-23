Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, February 23, spoke about the ongoing farmers' protest. The BJP leader said the Centre has formed a three-member committee of Ministers and is negotiating with farmers. "PM Narendra Modi has taken every step to increase the income of farmers and he works for even the smallest farmers," she added. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said that the expense of Urea has reached Rs 3,000 from Rs 300 but even today farmers are buying it at Rs 300 because the government took the responsibility on its shoulders. "We are sincerely working on the issues regarding farmers," she added. Centre’s Stance on Farmers’ Protest Hypocritical: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh.

