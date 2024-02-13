In a major turn of events, chaos erupted at the Punjab-Haryana (Shambhu) border on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 13 as police resorted to firing tear gas rounds via drones to disperse the protesting farmers. A video showing police officials using use tear gas drones at Haryana-Punjab was shared by ANI. According to several reports several farmers have been detained at Shambhu border and their vehicles were also confiscated. The farmers commenced the "Dilli Chalo" march on Tuesday after their meeting with Union Ministers remained inconclusive. ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest: Farmers Begin March Towards National Capital; Few Detained Near Shambu Border, Police Hurl Tear Gas Shells (Watch Videos).

Haryana Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Farmers:

#WATCH | Police use tear gas drones at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border to disperse protesting farmers. pic.twitter.com/LcyGpDuFbv — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

