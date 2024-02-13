Amid heavy deployment of police forces, the protesting farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra region were seen removing the cement barricades using their tractors on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Farmers, mostly from Punjab, joined by their counterparts from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, started their "Chalo Delhi" march after their meeting with the Union government ended without a resolution. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) are organising a march to put pressure on the Centre to grant their demands, which include passing legislation ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest: Farmers Begin March Towards National Capital; Few Detained Near Shambu Border, Police Hurl Tear Gas Shells (Watch Videos).

Farmers Use Tractors to Remove Cement Barricades in Haryana

