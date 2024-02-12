On the farmer's protest, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that three ministers of the Central government arrived in Chandigarh on Monday, February 12. “Talks of the first round have been done, and the second round of talks will also be completed soon. I am hopeful that this issue will be resolved soon”, he claimed. To protect the people of Haryana and to maintain peace and harmony in the state, we will do whatever is required, he added. Farmers Protest: Ahead of Farmers' March on February 13, Section 144 Enforced on Delhi-UP Borders (Watch Videos).

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Farmers Protest

