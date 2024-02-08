Delhi-Noida Border witnessed heavy traffic jams as law enforcement was deployed for vehicle inspection following a protest march organised by Noida and Greater Noida farmers. On Thursday, February 8 hundreds of farmers took to the streets demanding hiked compensation and developed plots from the government in the city and in Greater Noida. In light of the events, security measures were intensified at Delhi borders and barricades were reportedly placed. Amid all these, daily commuters in Delhi and NCR region experienced significant challenges during their journey. Videos have surfaced on social media showing vehicles stranded at Delhi-Noida border amid heightened security. Delhi Shocker: Woman Abandons Two Children in Jahangirpuri, Distressing Video Surfaces.

Traffic Disrupted at Delhi-Noida Border:

#WATCH | Drone visuals of the traffic at the Delhi-Noida border as the farmers hold protest march towards the Parliament (Visuals from DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway shot at 3.45 pm) pic.twitter.com/BieLzQyuTu — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Hundreds of Farmers March Towards Parliament:

VIDEO | Hundreds of protesting farmers stopped by police near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida as they try to march to the Parliament. Farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023, demanding increased compensation and developed plots for the land… pic.twitter.com/FcSN2etfyH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024

