The Rajasthan High Court recently took judicial notice of the "fashion" of arraying all relatives of a husband as respondents in domestic violence cases. While allowing a revision petition by the petitioners, who were distant relatives of the complainant's husband, the single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Kumar Jain dismissed the complaint filed against them under Section 12 of the Domestic Violence Act. The court also set aside the issuance of process against them by the Magistrate. The court made the observation while noting the fact that the husband's distant relatives were not residing with him or his wife when the domestic violence complaint was made. Rajasthan High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked Under OSA for Sharing Military Information With Pakistan Intelligence Through Social Media.

HC on Domestic Violence Cases

