In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 28-year-old biker allegedly died after being hit by a Nilgai in Ayodhya. The deceased biker has been identified as Mukesh Pandey. A video of the fatal collision between Pandey and the Nilgai has also gone viral on social media. The seven-second video clip shows the Nilgai crossing a highway in Ayodhya and colliding with Pandey, sending him flying. After hitting the biker, Nilgai's horns are said to have pierced the chest of Mukesh, who was riding the bike. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Stray Dogs Gouge Out Eyes From Human Body at Government Hospital in Ayodhya (Disturbing Video).

Biker Dies After Fatal Collision With Nilgai

UP : अयोध्या में नीलगाय की टक्कर से 28 वर्षीय मुकेश पांडेय की मौत हो गई। नीलगाय दौड़ती हुई हाइवे पार कर रही थी। टकराकर बाइक सवार मुकेश के सीने में सींग घुस गए। pic.twitter.com/B43wWX4LrO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 15, 2024

