The Delhi High Court recently granted one month's parole to a murder convict who is sentenced to life imprisonment, for accompanying his son to Board examinations. While granting parole, the court said that the convict's presence is both reasonable and in the best interest of the child's welfare. "Considering the importance of parental involvement in a child's education, it is important to facilitate such opportunities, particularly in circumstances where the father demonstrates a commitment to his parental responsibilities, and where the other parent i.e. the petitioner's wife may not be in a position to accompany the son to examination centre," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said. HC on Adoption: Delhi High Court Upholds Bar on Adoption of 'Normal Child' if Parents Already Have Two Children, Says 'Right To Adopt Not Fundamental Right'.

HC on Child's Welfare

