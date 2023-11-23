Fathima Beevi, India's first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Tamil Nadu Governor, passed away today. According to a report in Live Law, Justice Fathima Beevi was the first female Judge appointed to the Supreme Court of India. She passed away today at the age of 96. In her illustrious career, Justice Beevi was a role model and icon for women nationwide. She even served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu after her superannuation as a Supreme Court judge. 'You Should Ask for Link and Watch': CJI DY Chandrachud Compliments Former CJI Justice MN Venkatachaliah's Podcast 'None Wiser Than the Law' in Supreme Court, Says 'It Is Brilliant!'.

Justice Fathima Beevi Passes Away

First woman judge of Supreme Court and former TN Governor Justice Fathima Beevi dead — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2023

India’s First Female Supreme Court Judge Dies

India’s First Female Supreme Court Judge Justice Fathima Beevi Passes Away pic.twitter.com/sOB6AeGDRJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)