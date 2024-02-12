The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has started a war against adulteration. Launching an awareness campaign on Sunday, February 11, the FDA advised the public to exercise caution while ingesting any food item, fruits, or vegetables that may be tampered with. This is a battle on adulterated food. We urge people to step up and become frontline warriors in this battle for their safety. It is well known that contaminated food or fruits can cause major health complications, state FDA commissioner Abhimanyu Kale stated, according to Pune Times Mirror. According to Kale, this is the administration's first-ever request for the public to utilise recordings of dubious fruits or food items in addition to sharing their concerns. This happened as a result of certain social media users pointing out that strawberries loaded with dubious red hue were discovered in Pune malls. Maharashtra Food Adulteration Law: Accused Can Face Life Term If Proved Guilty of Adulterating Edible Products.

FDA Launches Virtual War Against Food Adulteration

