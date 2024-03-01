AAP Minister Atishi, while speaking in the Delhi assembly, confirmed that the Delhi government will present its budget in the legislative assembly on March 4. Earlier, Atishi arrived at the Assembly with a copy of the Economic Survey 2023-24, which is anticipated to be tabled during today's session, March 1. The upcoming Budget presentation holds significance for Delhi's fiscal planning and allocation of resources. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Arrives at Assembly, Set to Table Economic Survey 2023-24 Today (Watch Video).

Delhi Government to Present Budget on March 4

Delhi Government will present its Budget on March 4 (Monday): Minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) in Delhi Assembly. (PTI File Photo) pic.twitter.com/lW9S54RQVR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2024

