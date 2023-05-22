Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Papua New Guinea on Sunday after concluding the G7 Summit in Japan. Attending the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, PM Narendra Modi said "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner." PM Modi further said that India is ready to share its experiences and capabilities with the FIPIC countries without hesitation. "We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific", he added. PM Narendra Modi also said that India considers it its responsibility to convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations and their aspirations to the world through the G20. "This was my effort in the last two days at the G7 summit as well," he said. PM Narendra Modi Receives Exemplary Welcome in Papua New Guinea As PM James Marape Touches His Feet (Watch Video).

We Are Ready To Share Our Experiences and Capabilities With You

India considers it its responsibility to convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations and their aspirations to the world through the G20. This was my effort in the last two days at the G7 summit as well: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/jYLicgcArG — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

