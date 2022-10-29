FIR has been lodged against 9 people under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act for allegedly forcing a few people in Meerut to convert to Christianity & threatening them against going to Police. The accused allegedly helped the victims during lockdown & encouraged them to visit Church. Viral Video: Four Men Beat Up Cop In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered

Check Tweet:

FIR lodged against 9 people u/s of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act for allegedly forcing a few people in Meerut to convert to Christianity&threatening them against going to Police.FIR states accused helped them during lockdown&encouraged them to visit Church — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)