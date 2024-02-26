A major fire erupted at a godown in Hoysala Circle in Bengaluru's Kengeri on Monday afternoon. News agency ANI reported that the fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire. Meanwhile, a video of the fire in Bengaluru has surfaced on social media. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, the exact reason behind the fire is uncertain. Bengaluru Water Shortage: People Queue Up in Front of Community Taps As Whitefield, Mahadevpura and RR Nagar Areas Face Drinking Water Shortages (Watch Video).

Fire in Bengaluru Video

#WATCH | Karnataka: Fire broke out at a godown in Hoysala Circle, Kengeri. Fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire. pic.twitter.com/AF0gMjYo8x — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

