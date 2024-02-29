A fire incident that broke out in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar claimed the life of a house owner on Thursday evening, officials said. The deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmad. At least three residential houses were damaged after a massive fire broke out in Jamalata, Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar. At the same time, the fire tenders reached the spot, and the operation to douse the flames was going on when the report was last filed. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Three House Boats Gutted in Blaze at Srinagar’s Dal Lake (See Pic and Video).

Fire in Jammu and Kashmir

#UPDATE | The dead body of a man, namely Bashir Ahmad was recovered from the incident spot: Fire Services Department, Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

