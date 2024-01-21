In a triumphant display of anticipation, residents in Delhi's Preet Vihar set the night ablaze with firecrackers and joyful dancing ahead of the scheduled Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. The festive atmosphere gripped the locality as people rejoiced, marking the eve of the significant religious event scheduled for January 22. Ring with Ram Mandir Design: Moradabad Jeweller Creates 18 Carat Gold Ring With Design Resembling Ayodhya Ram Temple (Watch Video).

Delhi's Preet Vihar Lights Up Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony

#WATCH | People burst firecrackers and dance in Delhi's Preet Vihar ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aZNdPRgWXk — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

