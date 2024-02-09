A man was injured after being shot at a salon in Indra Park, Najafgarh, Delhi, on Friday afternoon. The police received a PCR call from the salon owner, who reported the incident. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are probing the motive behind the attack. They are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the assailant, who fled the scene after firing at the man. The police suspect that the shooting may be related to a personal or business dispute. Delhi Shocker: Two People Shot At in Tilak Nagar, Police Launch Manhunt to Nab Accused.

Firing in Najafgarh Videos

