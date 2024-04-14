Security has been beefed up outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house by the Mumbai Police on Sunday, April 14, 2024. This comes after gunshots were heard outside his Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra this morning. According to the police, five rounds of bullet were fire by two unidentified men on a motorcycle outside Khan’s house. Moreover, the police have so far recorded statements of more than five people in the matter. Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence in Mumbai: Two People Open Fire Outside Actor's Galaxy Apartment House in Bandra, Probe Underway (Watch Videos).

Security Beefed Up Outside Salman Khan's House in Mumbai

#UPDATE | After the firing incident, Mumbai Police increased security outside actor Salman Khan's house. Police have so far recorded statements of more than 5 people: Mumbai Police https://t.co/8adLwJ3mXI — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

